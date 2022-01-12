Business confidence steady despite cost pressures

But businesspeople want “politicisation” of NI Protocol to stop as they focus on the future

From left, Christopher Morrow, head of communications and policy at NI Chamber, and Brian Murphy, managing partner at BDO NI

NORTHERN Ireland businesspeople are tiring of political rows over the Northern Ireland Protocol and are instead looking to the future with confidence, a survey has found.

Members who were surveyed by the Northern Ireland Chamber and business advisory firm BDO NI indicated they were feeling confident about 2022 even though pressure on prices was the highest on record.

In fact, seven out of 10 members said they expect their business to grow this year, and investment intentions were the highest they had been in five years.

But 75% indicated they would have to put up their prices during 2022, the highest figure on record.

The impetus to put up prices was greatest for manufacturers, with 83% saying they would have to take the step.

That was a result of rising material costs, with 93% of manufacturers indicating they were feeling the strain.

Two-thirds of firms in the services sector were also considering putting up prices.

Overall, inflation was a greater concern for companies in Northern Ireland than it was for companies in the UK as a whole, the survey found.

Nonetheless, most members were recruiting new staff though they were having difficulties with the process.

The survey of 200 members of the Chamber was carried out before many companies took a hit from the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Ann McGregor, chief executive of NI Chamber, said: “It is encouraging to see that confidence is keeping up in spite of challenges, particularly around pressure to raise prices.

"These quarterly economic survey results indicate that there is much to be optimistic about at the beginning of this New Year.”

But she said that multitude of serious problems persisted.

“We know from members that inflationary pressures are very acute at the moment.

"Rising raw material costs are significant, particularly for manufacturers, driven by factors including Covid-19, supply chain disruption and EU exit.

"There also appears to be growing pressure on businesses to raise wages.”

Businesses were also asked how they were readjusting to new trading arrangements, as they approached one year of operating under the NI Protocol when the survey was carried out in November.

At 23%, close to one in four reported a major negative impact resulting from the arrangements, with 39% reporting a minor negative impact.

There has been a minor positive impact for 7% of businesses and a major positive impact for 3%.

But more than half said they had adapted to the new era, although a core of 15% were finding the new arrangements “extremely challenging”.

At 39%, a sizeable percentage believed that protocol issues could be resolved.

However, some reported that they had no confidence in the UK government or the EU, and that the protocol had been “too political”.

It had become a matter of political gain rather than a practical process, one member indicated, with a lack of direct Northern Ireland involvement in talks over the protocol another drawback.

Overall, the politicisation of the protocol had become anathema to business because it was holding them back from getting on with it, the survey found.

Ms McGregor said: “It is clear that adapting to new trading arrangements has been a challenge for many and that outstanding issues with the NI Protocol need to be resolved.

"Despite this, survey responses in Q3 21 indicated that almost 70% of our members believed that the unique trading position as a result of the NI Protocol presents opportunities for the region.

“As the UK and EU negotiators resume their discussions, we urge them to come to a timely and clear agreement to give businesses the clarity and certainty they need and that they build in transition periods to avoid further cliff edge deadlines.”

Meanwhile, at 35%, more businesses were reporting increased sales to the UK in the last three months, compared to 18% reporting falling sales.

Brian Murphy, managing partner at BDO NI, said: “What a difference a year makes. It’s encouraging to see that many businesses have reported an increase in sales, employment, and investment confidence in Q4, this is the strongest foundation for recovery that we have seen since the start of the pandemic.

“Considering the scale of the challenges that have been faced in the last two years, to be in this position of strength is a real testament to the resilience, commitment and adaptability of the NI business community.”