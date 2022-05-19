Business hub Catalyst in target to help 100 ‘role model entrepreneurs’

A hub for new businesses has vowed to support 100 “role model entrepreneurs” as it set out its targets for the next five years.

Catalyst, which has premises in Belfast, Ballymena and Londonderry providing space and support to tech firms, said it wanted to encourage entrepreneurs from diverse gender and socio-economic backgrounds.

The not-for-profit organisation set out its new targets after unveiling a report on its performance over the last five years. Companies with a base at Catalyst in Belfast include Telefonica Tech, Automated Intelligence and CattleEye.

The report, by economist Maureen O’Reilly and Capaxo Management Consulting claimed that for every £1 invested in Catalyst entrepreneurship and growth initiatives, £41 was generated in economic impact and return on investment for the participants and their businesses.

Companies who took part in Catalyst programmes also reported growth in their workforce. And firms also said they could attribute 45% of their turnover growth to Catalyst programmes.

Its targets for the future also include having 1,000 individuals from underrepresented groups participating in Catalyst innovation programmes. Between them, they will launch 50 new products.

Catalyst also aims to help 15 companies based here which are less than 10 years old, and which have already taken part in Catalyst scaling programmes, to hit market capitalisation of at least £100m.

It wants to support 20 new sustainable startups founded by females and/or non-university graduates in the next 12 months, and support 10 NI scaleup businesses to successfully enter the US market in the next year.

It also aims to raise £100 in funding for new buildings and development at its campuses.

Steve Orr, chief executive of Catalyst, said: “In the last decade our mission was to fuel opportunity and support the entire journey of an entrepreneur, which we’ve been able to do thanks to our fantastic network of volunteers and partners who generously share their expertise and commit their time and resources to support the Catalyst community.

“As we look forward to the next 10 years, we want to build on the success we’ve had by making innovation more inclusive and ensuring that everyone in our society has the opportunity to access employment in innovation driven enterprises or experience benefit from new innovations developed in NI.

“We have set ourselves some stretching targets, but we believe we have to think big if we want Northern Ireland to be competitive globally.”