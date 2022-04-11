Business optimism low in Northern Ireland despite order growth

Activity and output rise in private sector, but sentiment below par

Activity in retail and other parts of the private sector rose sharply last month but increasing inflation is acting as a buffer to future optimism, according to the latest PMI survey of business.

The Ulster Bank purchasing managers index (PMI) for March, which tracked changes in the construction, retail, services and manufacturing sectors, showed further increases in output and new orders.

But the report, compiled by S&P Global for Ulster Bank, said despite those rises, near-record increases in input costs and output prices were recorded, “with the impact of stronger inflation leading to a sharp drop in confidence”.

The headline seasonally adjusted Business Activity Index dipped to 56.3 in March from 57.8 in February. On a scale from zero to 100, anything above 50 signals an increase on the previous month.

Manufacturing fared best with an index reading of 60.7. It was followed by services which sat at 58.3.

Other positive readings included a rise in employment but there were some reports of difficulties filling vacancies.

The report said rates of both input cost and output price inflation accelerated while reports of higher fuel and energy costs were widespread, with higher wages and material prices also mentioned.

It said a sharp drop in business confidence at the end of the first quarter showed sentiment was at its lowest since January.

Richard Ramsey, chief economist Northern Ireland, Ulster Bank, said: “The NI private sector continued to show signs of growth in output, employment and order books in March, but there is no disguising the impact that the Ukraine/Russian conflict has had on business conditions.

“This has manifested itself in three key areas — escalating inflation, a slowdown in incoming business, and a significant dent to business confidence.

“Looking at the performance of the various sectors in March, construction was the one area to experience a fall in output.

“Meanwhile, retail and services activity accelerated, and the rate of manufacturing output growth eased back, but remains strong.

“However, it is in firms’ order books that the challenges of the current environment are evident. All sectors saw the pace of new orders growth slow or fall. In the case of construction, this was the ninth successive month of order book contraction.”

The economist said inflation has put pressure on “the cost of doing business”. “With these inflationary pressures, combined with supply chain disruption and ongoing skills shortages, private sector firms reported a big fall in confidence regarding the year ahead. They still anticipate that output will rise in the next 12 months on balance, however their expectations have been scaled back.”