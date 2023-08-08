Business vows to ‘supercharge’ Northern Ireland economy with or without Stormont

From left, new Northern Ireland Chamber chief executive Suzanne Wylie, BDO NI managing partner Brian Murphy and quarterly economic survey economist Maureen O'Reilly

Northern Ireland has a good package to offer visitors to the investment summit in Belfast next month regardless of Stormont’s status, business leaders have said.

Reporting signs of improved confidence among companies in the Northern Ireland Chamber’s latest quarterly economic survey, new chief executive Suzanne Wylie said firms here were demonstrating competence, resilience and creating their own opportunities.

“It’s really encouraging businesses are saying, even without a functioning Assembly, that we’re just going to solve these problems ourselves, we’re going to get on with things and have a can-do attitude,” said Ms Wylie.

“I think that bodes really well for the investment conference. We need to capitalise on that opportunity.”

The investment conference is due to take place on September 12 and 13.

Brian Murphy, managing partner of business advisory firm BDO NI, which conducted the survey of 188 members on behalf of NI Chamber, added: “The economy has done remarkably well and opportunity is there to take that momentum and supercharge it.

“We can sell the stability that actually exists in NI, because of the business success we’re seeing here.

“There’s a bit of bring them, show them and I think they’ll be impressed by what we actually have.

"Yes, it would be nice to have the full package, but we actually have a good package to offer even without that.”

Ms Wylie started her position at the Chamber this month after a year in the role of chief executive of the Government of Jersey. Previously, she was chief executive of Belfast City Council for seven years.

BDO’s survey of business sentiment for the second quarter of 2023 was largely positive, with signs of recovery emerging and the NI economy outperforming the UK overall.

Labour costs are overtaking pricing as the biggest concern for businesses, said economist Maureen O’Reilly, during a presentation of the survey results at BDO’s Belfast office.

And interest rates are starting to kick in, with the corporation tax hike and competition offering further challenges. “There’s more to deal with for business in different ways,” said Ms O’Reilly.

Public spending cuts were identified as a concern for 74% of respondents, with water charges emerging as a strong contender for raising revenue.

Decision making feels quite siloed right now, said Ms O’Reilly, while NI Chamber policy and public affairs manager Phil Murray identified issues around the slow process of public procurement.

Business sentiment around the Windsor Framework was also sought in the survey, with only 2-3% of respondents believing it was either negative or very negative for both their own business and the NI economy.

Respondents with a positive expectation of its impact totalled 44% in relation to their own businesses and 56% for the NI economy.

And NI Chamber head of public affairs Stuart Anderson said many of the 20% laying claim as unsure were on the operational side of business and waiting to see how it would pan out.

“There’s a recognition this is important,” said Ms O’Reilly, as well as a “weariness around we won’t make enough of the opportunity offered to us.”

Q2 saw growth in export sales and employment, and increased confidence around turnover, profits and investment intentions, said BDO.

Domestic sales represented the only weak spot, albeit an improved performance on the last quarter.

A total of 62% felt positive their turnover would grow over the next 12 months, with domestic sales up for 35% over the last three months and 33% reported improving export order books for the next quarter.

The labour market remains tight but there are signs of easing, said BDO, with members experiencing recruitment difficulties down from 87% to 79% over the last two quarters.

Inflation remains a concern, but members expecting to raise prices fell from 60% to 46% between Q1 and Q2. “We’ve seen that soften,” said Ms O’Reilly.

Energy costs are still rising, with 61% seeing increases of up to 30% in Q2, but those reporting any increase dropped from 90% to 80% between Q1 and Q2.

In manufacturing, NI is outperforming UK averages across key indicators, with expectations for domestic orders over the next three months the only area tipping into negative territory. It has climbed into the top tier of regional rankings.

A confident service sector ranked highest across the UK regions, with 53% expecting turnover growth over the next 12 months.

Recovery in the manufacturing and service sector projected a sense of stability, said Ms O’Reilly, while the 20% of businesses just about covering costs or struggling rang “no serious alarm bells”.

“Even that 20% isn’t leading to insolvencies,” said Mr Murphy. “People are managing their positions.”

Demand has slowed down for 53% of respondents, albeit down from 64% in Q2 2022, with Mr Anderson identifying the retail sector as facing the greatest danger.

Planning reform and investment in infrastructure is needed to propel the economy onward, said Mr Murphy.

“The economy is in an incredibly positive place compared to where we have been after the major impact of Covid,” he said. “We have Invest NI, Tourism NI with a fantastic product to sell and we need to enable them to be able to go out and sell it.”

People are keen to invest NI and see it’s potential with the same benefits the tech sector has taken advantage of in the Republic of Ireland.

“We would love to get to the point where we’re sustainable in NI,” he said.