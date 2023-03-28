Businesses face 13% increase in water charges

NI Water is increasing prices for business customers by an average of 13.7%

Business and farming customers of NI Water are facing an increase of 13.4% in water and sewerage charges, it’s been announced.

The government-owned company said it was pushing up prices for customers from April 1 in response to the rising costs it’s facing.

But households are unaffected as they do not pay for water in the first instance.

NI Water said the price increase would mean that a shop or small office would be paying an additional £54 per year, with their annual bill reaching £478.

­ A medium size factory, connected to the sewer, would pay £4,384, a rise of £495 per year.

­ And a farmer with a septic tank would pay £345, a rise of £37.

NI Water said it has 72,000 customers whose premises are fitted with a water meter and pay measured water charges.

Of those 72,000, 25,000 also pay measured sewerage charges as they’re connected to a public sewer.

Ronan Larkin, NI Water director of finance, regulation and commercial, said: “We are aware how challenging the environment can be for local businesses within the economy right now.

“In previous years, we have been able to limit the non-domestic price increase to strike a balance between generating sufficient income and minimising the impact on business customers.

"Whilst NI Water has again absorbed as much cost as possible, the company is facing significant financial pressures from rising energy prices and other cost increases.

“We have worked hard to ensure most of our customers will see their bills rise by less than inflation.”

While the current rate of Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) is 10.4%, Mr Larkin was referring to the retail price index (RPI), which has hit 13.8%.

He said the company was still struggling to invest fully in its water and sewerage service due to a lack of sufficient government funding.

“The revenue from bills will help support necessary investment in our infrastructure, benefitting the local economy and environment. However, even with full funding and bill increases, historic underinvestment will take in the region of 12 to 18 years to remedy."

He said measured customers’ bills would rise by 12.7%, while unmeasured and trade effluent bills would go up by 13.7% and 15.5% respectively.

Mr Larkin said that the increase compared “favourably” with the scale of price increases from gas and electricity suppliers.