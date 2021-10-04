Businesses ‘have to speak out now for fairer rates’, says retail chief Glyn Roberts

Ratepayers urged to respond to questionnaire as soon as possible to make their voices heard

Business leaders are urging non-domestic ratepayers to quickly respond to the Reval2023 questionnaire to ensure a fairer rates system is in place for 2023.

Their plea follows Land and Property Services’ launch of Reval2023 yesterday.

All NI businesses will have received letters and pin codes to allow them to participate in the process which LPS says will allow for “fairness and equality” in the rates system.

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI says it is vital that his members respond to prevent “a repeat of the last Reval”.

He says back in 2018, “There were instances where larger out of town retailers were paying less rates than convenience stores.”

Mr Roberts added: “All we are asking for is a level playing field. As it stands, rates are not currently reflective of the market conditions so we would encourage members to get in and be heard because once the deadline passes it’s difficult to appeal any decisions made.”

When Finance Minister Conor Murphy announced Reval2023 back in June, he said the impact of Covid-19 on businesses was not evenly felt and as a result he anticipated this would “feed through to changes in the rental values of many properties”.

Now he wants those businesses who have been impacted to inform of their rental values.

This information will then form a database of new rental values as at 1 October 2021, instead of the current 2018 values, and will be used in assessing new rateable values for every property.

Around 75,000 businesses here have been given access to an online questionnaire as part of Reval2023. It must be completed before the deadline of December 31.

LPS will then prepare a new valuation list, based on October 2021 rental values. This new list will be used to calculate rates bills from April 1, 2023.

Chief executive of Belfast Chamber and a former Finance Minister, Simon Hamilton says Reval2023 must be used to “avoid a return to the way things were and use this as an opportunity to do things very differently.”

He said: “It has been abundantly clear now for many years that our rating system is no longer fit for purpose. It has been unable to adequately adapt to a fast-changing world with no real ability to address the rapid rise in online retail, something that is reflected in the fact that the retail sector accounts for almost twice the rates revenue as its contribution to the economy as a whole.

“So profound has been the last two years on customer facing businesses in city centres, that we simply must avoid a return to the way things were and use this as an opportunity it is to do things very differently.”

But Janice Gault, NI Hotels Federation CEO said the hospitality trade would have preferred to wait longer for a new revaluation to give a truer picture of the impact of Covid.

She said: "The general consensus would be that Reval23 is a little early given that it will be based on trading from 2018-21. I think the sector would have liked to have waited a further 12 months. However, there is a plan to align the business rates review process across the jurisdictions within the United Kingdom. The real concern for hoteliers is what will happen to business rates in 2022-23. In 2021-22, there was a business rates holiday and a return to full billing in the coming year based on REVAL2020 is not something that businesses will be able to bear. The NIHF would like to see consideration given to a further holiday for the sector or a reduced rate, until business levels are fully restored, and restrictions are fully lifted.”

Aodhan Connolly, Director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium said the change in the retail landscape must be reflected in new rates. He said: “Retail and high street destinations have changed greatly over the past 18 months given the pandemic and other pressures on the industry. That needs to be reflected in the new valuations so that there is more equity in the system and rates are less of a millstone around the neck of the high street.”

USDAW, the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers trade union, has outlined its own recovery plan to ensure retailers are on a level playing field with the burgeoning commerce sector.

Dave McCrossen - Usdaw Deputy General Secretary said the plan “lays out a number of practical steps that could be taken to help secure the future of retail”.

“Bricks and mortar retailers on our high streets are currently saddled with huge tax, rent and rates bills, while online retailers rake in billions, but pay only a tiny percentage to the UK's tax coffers. We need to fundamentally reform this unfair system, in a way that supports our high streets up and down the country and ensures multinational companies pay their fair share to support our country as we bounce back following this crisis.”

It has been three years since the governmental body last carried out a revaluation process, making Reval2023 the quickest turnaround in its history and putting it in line with the rest of the UK.

Speaking at a press conference, Gary Humphrey, project manager for Reval2023 at LPS said the revaluation is a means of influencing the redistribution of the rate burden while reflecting local economic changes, making it “essential for fairness and equality. It allows us to take account of local economic changes”.

Around a quarter of non-domestic properties here are based in Belfast with the next biggest proportion of non-domestic properties based in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area (10%).

Many businesses throughout the pandemic have been afforded a rates holiday as consecutive lockdowns mounted pressure on their ability to generate revenue.

The rates holiday was then extended for another year in March 2021, following a cash injection of £230m from Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

That brings the total amount of funding to alleviate rates burdens to around £518m since the pandemic began.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “Business owners and trade bodies have been calling for more regular revaluations. Reval2023 responds to these calls, putting us on a three-year revaluation cycle.

“Revaluing over 74,000 non-domestic properties is a significant undertaking and it is important that all business ratepayers play their part.

“Our aim is to ensure the rating system is distributed fairly across all business sectors. By fully providing the required information, business ratepayers will help ensure valuations reflect changes in the property market and economic conditions over the last three years.”

While the deadline to complete and return the online or paper Rent and Lease questionnaire is 31st December 2021, businesses are encouraged to act now to ensure they have all the information needed to respond when asked. Details can be found at www.finance-ni.gov.uk/reval2023.

On January 1, LPS will publish a draft schedule of values online where businesses will be able to check their valuation and compare it with similar property types.

On April 1, 2023, the new Non Domestic Valuation List will come into force.