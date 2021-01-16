Businesses welcome ruling insurers must pay out over pandemic losses

Business owners and representatives here have welcomed a Supreme Court ruling that insurance companies must pay out to small traders for coronavirus-related disruption.

The Supreme Court ruled largely in favour of an appeal by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) following "widespread concern" over "the lack of clarity and certainty" for firms seeking to cover substantial losses incurred by the pandemic and first lockdown.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said: "This is a welcome ruling for local small businesses and independent retailers who felt that insurance companies were avoiding their responsibility to pay out on premiums.

"Insurance companies must now ensure that early payment is progressed to many thousands of struggling local businesses." Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said: "The hospitality sector here needs every single bit of help to make sure that those who have made it this far don't go to the wall after weathering an extremely difficult year.

"This ruling will come as welcome relief to those owners who may have thought all was lost and that the costs associated with such insurance policies were worthless."

Daniel Duckett (40), who owns Lazy Claire Patisserie in Belfast, said: "This pandemic has very nearly put us out of business and without the support from insurers, me, my staff and our families have been through a lot of mental stress.

"For months we were unable to open our doors, everything has been up and down and there were times where I thought I'd have to close for good.

"I'm extremely excited and pleased by this ruling.

"It's just the clarity we needed and may help us through the rest of the pandemic."

North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said the ruling could save businesses and jobs.

He added: "In the early stages of this pandemic I met with the Association of British Insurers to raise the issue of insurance companies ducking from their responsibility to pay out on premiums.

"Sinn Féin have also been actively engaging with many small and medium-sized businesses throughout this pandemic, and this ruling could save businesses and protect jobs."

Huw Evans, director general of the Association of British Insurers (ABI), welcomed the "clarity" the judgment will bring to a number of "complex issues" for the industry.