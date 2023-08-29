Call for clarity as businesses welcome delay to post-Brexit border checks

The UK Government has published a new Border Target Operating Model for EU imports to be implemented from January 2024

The UK Government must provide clear guidance on post-Brexit border checks for food products coming from the EU after setting a new deadline for implementation, Northern Ireland business has said.

Implementation was today delayed for a fifth time, by three months, with the first stage of the UK’s new Border Target Operating Model set for January 2024 and physical checks and other requirements to follow throughout the next year.

Goods from Britain have faced EU controls since it left the single market at the start of 2021, but the UK has repeatedly put off checks in the other direction.

NI Chamber head of public affairs Stuart Anderson said lack of clarity around the checks had left businesses unprepared throughout the UK’s exit from the EU. And firms will struggle to meet the new deadline unless better guidance is forthcoming, he added.

Business largely welcomed the postponement, which was announced along with measures restricting exemption from checks for food and animal feed trade between NI and GB to products owned or processed here by NI-registered or approved businesses.

Mr Anderson said: “Businesses preparing for the initial implementation phase of the Windsor Framework on October 2 will breathe a sigh of relief that the timeframe for the GB Border Target Operating Model has been delayed until 2024.

“Whilst further details are required, Northern Ireland’s agrifood businesses will also welcome that additional protections are proposed to qualify for unfettered access to the GB market.

“Upholding the twin objectives of preserving barrier free access to GB whilst protecting the integrity of Northern Ireland’s world-renowned produce will be critical.

“It must also be acknowledged that many of the challenges in the implementation of post-Brexit trading arrangements to date have arisen due to a lack of clarity to enable business preparedness.

“For businesses trading in Northern Ireland, implementation of the Border Target Operating Model and its interaction with the Windsor Framework will require careful and timely engagement from Government.”

Nichola Mallon, Logistics UK head of trade and devolved policy, suggested businesses may need more time to make changes to their supply chains.

"Will three months be sufficient time for government to provide the necessary technical detail and guidance that businesses will need to change processes and adapt to the changes outlined by the new trading arrangements?” said Ms Mallon.

“Government needs to provide certainty for business on all the details of the new Border Operating Model, and a workable timeline which will allow sufficient planning and implementation time for those responsible for the UK's supply chain.”

According to the revised timetable, from January 31 imports of medium-risk animal products, plants, plant products and high-risk non-animal origin food and feed from the EU will require health certification.

By April 30, these items will undergo documentary, identity and physical checks, while imports of sanitary and phytosanitary goods from other parts of the world will adopt a new risk-based approach.

From October 31, safety and security declarations for EU imports will become mandatory, along with a more streamlined dataset for imports.