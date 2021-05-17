Call for support for Northern Ireland businesses after rates holiday ends

Worry: Andrew Muir is concerned firms may close after the rates holiday finishes

There have been calls for measures to be put in place for businesses after the rates holiday ends after it emerged that more than £124m remained unpaid in the last year figures are available for.

A total of 29,000 business will pay no rates in the current financial year, but there are now fears of a “cliff-edge” coming for struggling firms when this support ends.

The unpaid rates figure includes both domestic and business rates, and accounts for more than 10% of Northern Ireland’s £1bn-plus annual rates bill. The annual bill includes any debt carried forward from previous years.

Rates pay for public services and projects, with bills calculated on the value of a property.

In 2018/19, unpaid rates totalled £124.5m, down from £125.8m in 2017/18. The accounts for the last financial year are still being finalised.

Over the long term, the figure had been gradually falling, with the amount unpaid in 2013/14 £162.1m.

Land and Property Services (LPS) is the body responsible for collecting rates. According to LPS, if someone doesn’t pay their rates or make an arrangement to pay their bill, legal action will be taken.

Due to the pandemic, many businesses have been given a rates holiday. They include hospitality, tourism and leisure businesses, retail (excluding certain supermarkets and off-licences), childcare businesses, and Northern Ireland’s three airports.

This has led to fears, however, that, when the break ends, many firms may not be able to afford their rates bill due to the lingering effects of the pandemic.

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir, a member of Stormont’s Public Accounts Committee, said: “Rates holidays for relevant businesses have been a vital part of our response to the financial impact of Covid-19.

“I am concerned that many businesses are emerging from this pandemic with a heavy debt burden, and could struggle to pay their rates bill.

“The Finance Minister must both address the massive cliff-edge on the horizon when reliefs end and make sure mechanisms are in place to support fundamentally sound businesses that are struggling under the burden of their post-Covid liabilities.”

LPS said: “We have seen an encouraging downward trend in rate debt figures and the 2019/20 year end debt was the lowest in a decade.

“Domestic and business rates raise over £1bn each year to fund essential public services.

“Land and Property Services is keen to engage with ratepayers who face difficulties paying their bills by entering into payment arrangements to allow them to pay smaller amounts over a longer period of time. If a ratepayer does not engage with us or breaks a payment arrangement, we will take legal action to recover the rates that are due.”

The pandemic has also impacted on domestic rates, with three councils here deciding to freeze rates at last year’s levels.

Councils in Antrim and Newtownabbey; Lisburn and Castlereagh City, and Mid Ulster District decided not to increase their rates, citing the challenging circumstances facing many households as a result of coronavirus.

The remaining eight council increased their rates, with Causeway Coast and Glens voting in favour of hiking their rates by the most at 2.49%.