Call to keep cash accessible as ATM visits in NI drop dramatically

Transactions made at NI cash machines have halved during the six months since the coronavirus lockdown, a report said today.

According to LINK, the UK's main cash machine network, 80,000 fewer customers visited ATMs to withdraw cash in Northern Ireland but those who are, are taking out more.

In Northern Ireland customers are withdrawing £90 per visit - rather than £70 before Covid-19, while across the UK customers withdrew an average of £82 per visit.

Since April, consumers have withdrawn over £1.1bn from cash machines here and they remain the most popular choice for accessing cash. There are 1,800 cash machines in NI. Over 200 closed during lockdown, but more than 50% have now reopened. Nick Quinn, head of financial inclusion at Link, said: "The economic impact of Covid-19 has made the UK's ATM network more fragile, as people have stayed at home, and chosen new ways to pay. With more than £7.5m being withdrawn every day in Northern Ireland though, it shows the continued importance of cash.

"There remains good access to cash in general across Northern Ireland, but we want to hear from communities where people are struggling to access cash. Whether forced to pay a surcharge at an ATM or having to travel a long way to access cash, we are determined to support people accessing cash for as long as is necessary, and encourage people to get in touch."

Scott Kennerley of Consumer Council NI said the figures show that consumers here still rely heavily on cash. "We're delighted to be working with LINK to highlight problems and will keep campaigning to ensure people can access cash, free of charge, in their community," he said.

At the height of lockdown many retailers encouraged consumers to use contactless payments where possible.

Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Aodhan Connolly said the pandemic has accelerated the increasing move towards card payments, but effort must be made to ensure access to cash is maintained.

"The Covid-19 pandemic hasn't started the change but has very much accelerated the change. We have to protect access to cash. Cash remains an important part of the payment mix in NI and access to cash is a concern for the retail industry. The NIRC is calling for action to ensure the long-term viability of ATMs across NI, especially in rural areas, and to address the fees and charges levied on retailers that provide cashback services to customers," he said.

Mr Connolly said the government must tackle increasing charges on retailers for non-cash payments. "Our payments survey in 2019 showed that, for the first time, credit card spending outstripped cash spending with cash accounting for just £1 in every £5 of retail spending. While it is good news in reducing contact, card costs continue to rise. Retailers across the UK spent £1.3 bn with third parties in 2018 in order to accept payments from their customers, up £70m."