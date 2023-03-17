Calls for childcare support as frustration mounts over Stormont suspension

Johnny Hanna, partner in charge of KPMG in NI, would like to see corporation tax powers devolved to Northern Ireland

Ashleigh Averell, in her office with son Patrick when he was a week old, is frustrated over childcare support in Northern Ireland

Parents and businesses have voiced their frustration that Northern Ireland could miss out on extended childcare provisions designed to help people get back into work due to the collapse of Stormont.

The new childcare provision outlined for England includes 30 hours free of childcare for children over the age of nine months and boosts to subsidised childcare for parents on universal credit.

While Northern Ireland will receive equivalent funding, there’s no guarantee that’s what the money will be spent on. A spokesperson from the Department of Finance said: “Northern Ireland will receive £130m of Barnett consequential as result of the Spring Budget — this will be provided over a two-year period. It will be for the Secretary of State/an incoming administration to decide on how Barnett consequentials are allocated.”

Johnny Hanna, partner in charge of KPMG in NI, would like to see corporation tax powers devolved to Northern Ireland

The cost of childcare as a barrier to parents, in particular women, returning to full-time employment has been highlighted by Newtownabbey businesswoman Ashleigh Averell.

After posting her frustration on social media she has been inundated with messages of support.

“There is a multitude of women in particular who have come forward with their own story regarding how the cost of childcare has impacted their career due to cutting of hours, or resignation altogether,” she said.

“It is clear in many cases that one parent loses their entire salary to childcare costs, and this is putting them out of work.”

Owner of customised workwear and clothing business I Brand Everything, Ms Averell had posted about her journey as a working mother, including difficulties even finding a day care place for her son Patrick.

Describing the Spring Budget announcement as a huge milestone, Ms Averell said: “However, with our lack of functioning government it is unlikely to be replicated here anytime soon.

“NI is falling behind England, Scotland and Wales in these policies. The system is currently designed to fail, forcing parents out of work due to financial circumstances. Day care facilities are also on their knees with rising costs and regulations to adhere to.”

Richard Ramsey, chief economist NI at Ulster Bank, said: “The lack of a Childcare Strategy is clearly another growing issue in Dormant Stormont’s ever-increasing in-tray.”

Employers for Childcare has called for the Executive to resume and address childcare as a day-one priority. Aoife Hamilton, head of charity services, said: “This budget only serves to widen the gap between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK in relation to financial support with childcare, as we fall further and further behind.

“Since yesterday we have been hearing from many agitated parents who are frustrated that they will not see any benefit from this announcement.”

Inadequate childcare provision extends far beyond the latest Stormont suspension, according to Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) director Neil Johnston.

“Why is Northern Ireland so disastrously behind on childcare support?” said Mr Johnston. “The announcements of further improvements in the Budget relating to England simply draw attention to how the NI Executive has failed to deliver on childcare not just in the last 12 months but for decades.”

NIRC also expressed its disappointment over the absence of changes to the Apprenticeship Levy, which NI businesses say they pay into but receive nothing back.

And Stormont’s collapse has left retailers unable to access the business rates relief extended in GB.

“Rates must be paid in full whether firms are making a profit or a loss,” said Mr Johnston. “This makes business rates the final nail in the coffin for many struggling stores.”

KPMG Northern Ireland is, meanwhile, calling for a restored Stormont to devolve corporation tax, which is rising to 25% from April 1, double the rate paid by businesses in the Republic of Ireland.

“The growing tax rate differential makes it difficult for NI’s businesses to compete with their peers in RoI and it also lessens NI’s appeal as an investment destination,” said Johnny Hanna, partner in charge of KPMG in NI.

“There is a way for the province to counter that challenge by enacting the Corporation Tax (NI) Act passed by Westminster in 2015. Such a move would require the return of the Assembly.”