Cambridge in mobile services deal with Northern Ireland firm Barclay Communications

A Northern Ireland telecommunications firm has secured a £3m contract to supply the University of Cambridge with mobile solutions for its colleges and departments.

Barclay Communications said it had won the contract through an intensive tendering process marking.

The deal, to equip Cambridge's 31 colleges and 150 departments, is one of the biggest in the company's 24-year history.

The new business agreement will see it deliver over 5,000 mobile connections that will be accessed by all colleges and departments.

Britt Megahey, managing director of Barclay Communications, said: "We are delighted to have been appointed as the preferred supplier to University of Cambridge and its affiliated organisations via a rigorous tender win that saw us compete with some of the world's most renowned comms providers.

"Securing this contract is a testament that we are responding to the new and fast-changing communication needs of businesses everywhere, with the most efficient, innovative and cost-effective solutions."

The firm offers mobile solutions, hosted and fixed line telephone systems, WorkPal, its own workforce management software and a range of IT services and support.