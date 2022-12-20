Campsie-based medical packaging firm reports sales of £73.4m

Nelipak Healthcare Packaging sees rise in turnover though fall in profits

A medical packaging company in Co Londonderry has reported a 10.2% increase in sales to £73.4m, with growth in all its major markets, its accounts have shown.

In accounts just published at Companies House, US-owned Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Ltd also reported pre-tax profits of £10.3m for 2021, which was down 10.4% from £11.5m a year earlier.

However, sales had grown from £66.6m in 2020. No dividends were made in 2021, as has been the case in 2020.

The company, based at Campsie Industrial Estate, where it’s led by operations director John Muir, makes sterile barrier systems for medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

It had an average of 282 employees in 2021, a slight increase on the year before.

At £48.4m, sales in Europe accounted for the lion’s share of 2021’s turnover, rising from £45.1m in 2020.

Sales to Asia — its second-biggest market — also increased from £15.1m to £17.5m, while sales to North America and the rest of the world also increased by just over £1m, from £6.4m to £7.5m.

In a strategic report filed with the accounts, the directors said they considered both the results for the financial year and the position of the company at year end to be “satisfactory”.

Net assets had grown by nearly 20% from £40.6m to £48.5m.

The report added: “The directors have plans in place to ensure the company is strongly placed to retain its market position and continued profitability.

“Since the year end, performance to date has been encouraging.”

But it added that there were risks facing the business: “Performance by the company is affected mainly by healthcare spend policies adopted by national governments across Europe.

“The board carries out regular strategic reviews, including assessments of competitor activity and market trends. These risks are also addressed through not being overly reliant on any one customer, strong customer service, as well as investment in its people and facilities.”

There were also financial risks to be managed, such as foreign exchange risk, liquidity risk, credit risk, commodity price risk and interest rate cash-flow risk.

With a slight increase in employee numbers, from 279 to 282, its total staff costs also went up, from £9.5m to £10.5m.

Support for the company from the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) amounted to £21,561.

Company directors were paid £297,263 in emoluments in 2021, down 27%. In June 2020, the business changed its name from Bemis Healthcare Packaging Ltd.