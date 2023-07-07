Canadian fast-food chicken brand set to open in Northern Ireland

Activity in the commercial property market has been sluggish but food and drink has been a bright spot, a report from CBRE NI has said

Canada’s biggest chicken fast-food restaurant is on its way to Northern Ireland, it has emerged.

Mary Brown’s Chicken, which operates through franchises, has already signed up to a lease at “several” locations in Northern Ireland, according to a report from commercial property agency CBRE NI.

CBRE NI also disclosed that coffee shop Pret A Manger has identified its first location in NI in Belfast city centre.

And its report confirmed that two of Northern Ireland’s best known shopping centres are expected to have changed hands by the end of the summer.

Foyleside Shopping Centre in Londonderry and Forestside in south Belfast went on the market in May for £34.25m and £37m respectively.

Brian Lavery, managing director of CBRE NI, said marketing of the centres had been “well received” and was now at an advanced stage.

"We would anticipate both should transact in quarter three,” he said.

The report also highlighted plans for new openings in hospitality, with Mary Brown’s Chicken “actively seeking opportunities” and now lease agreed at several locations.

"We also understand Pret A Manger have terms agreed for a unit in Belfast city centre which would be its first store in Northern Ireland.”

And demand from established operators in food and drink like McDonald’s, Starbucks, Greggs and Caffe Nero was still strong, CBRE added.

But despite openings in food and drink, CBRE NI said that activity in the sector as a whole was “struggling”.

Mr Lavery said that the continuing rise in interest rates and “dogged inflation” meant that activity was hampered and unlikely to improve into the third quarter.

In particular, companies were being slow to commit to permanent offices, though serviced offices were benefiting from that hesitancy.

Overall, CBRE NI said slow governmental decision-making was having an impact on development and attracting potential occupiers and investors.

Mr Lavery said: “Last quarter, high hopes were pinned on the Windsor Framework to unlock investment opportunities in Northern Ireland, particularly across the commercial property sector.

"We are however still waiting for that key to turn, and the absolute need for national and local government impetus to drive development and attract potential occupiers and investors cannot be overlooked.

“The slow pace of decision-making in Northern Ireland is also impacting the office market with below average take-up figures in the first six months (150,000 sq. ft. of lettings) of 2023.

“On the flip side of the coin, the serviced office sector is benefiting from this occupier hesitancy and is operating at near full capacity.”

Demand in the industrial and logistics market was still strong, however, and any new units were being immediately occupied.

And retail parks were the strongest side of the retail sector, although activity in Belfast city centre had been spurred by the reopening of Primark in Belfast city centre.

That had led to a resurgence in lettings, with Accessorize relocating to Donegall Place and shoe shop Clarks moving to a new spot at the location.

And investments totalling £27m in quarter two had brought the half yearly total to over £155m. The biggest deals of the period had been the sale of Bedford House and Tesco’s Belfast distribution unit.

And there had been a major development in the residential market with work starting on The Loft Lines build to rent scheme in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

Work is due to finish in 2025 and when complete, it will be made up of 627 build to rent residential units and 81 social and affordable homes.

Mr Lavery said: “In recent years we have witnessed the success of the purpose-built student market, and we would now expect an increase in build-to-rent activity experience the same growth within the residential and investment markets.

“The Loft Lines deal – which will see a community built from the ground up in the heart of Titanic Quarter - is without question the most positive development in the residential market that we have seen for some time.

“This type of purpose built, people-led community is the future of city centre living and we anticipate The Loft Lines to be only the first of several developer led residential projects here.

“Advised by CBRE, Legal & General forward-funded this scheme and we are very proud to have played our role in establishing Belfast’s first residential led build-to-rent venture.”