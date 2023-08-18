Charles Hurst will open a new £2m CUPRA and SEAT dealership later this year

Car dealer Charles Hurst in Belfast has announces plans for £2m investment and 26 new jobs as it expands its electric car offering.

The investment by the region’s largest new and used car retailer, which is part of Lookers plc, will see a new CUPRA and SEAT dealership open later this year.

Charles Hurst Group operations director Jeff McCartney said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our brand portfolio and introducing the ground-breaking CUPRA hybrid and all-electric vehicles to meet fast-growing local demand for cutting-edge, sustainable and innovative driving options.”

One of Europe’s fastest-growing electric car brands, CUPRA is the premium performance brand of Spanish parent SEAT, both of which are owned by leading car maker Volkswagen.

CUPRA was launched as a standalone brand in 2018 and has since sold 200,000 models worldwide.

Duncan McPhee, Lookers’ chief operating officer, said: “Right across the Group and in every region, we are rapidly accelerating our journey towards all-electric driving that accurately matches the needs of our customers who are keen to embrace a more sustainable future by delivering unrivalled choice, information, and advice for every step of the way.

“We’re proud that in Northern Ireland, Charles Hurst continues to charge ahead as the market leader in this vitally important area.

“All cars sold as new will be electric in the UK after 2030 when a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans comes into force by the UK government. However, hybrid cars that can drive a significant distance in zero-emission mode will be exempt from this until 2035.”

Charles Hurst operates across eight sites in Northern Ireland and two in the Republic, representing more than 20 of the world’s top global car manufacturers, including leading premium and luxury brands.