Carrick Shoe shop Robinson's makes move to historic location

A luxury men's shoe shop is relocating to the historic Kelly's Coal offices in Carrickfergus.

Robinson's Shoes will sell end of line styles from brands like Barker, Dubarry, Steptronic and R.M. Williams.

The business started out in the town as a shoe repair shop in 1950. It now has a major online presence and ships footwear all over the world.

It also opened a second store in Belfast's Queen's Arcade and is now relocating from West Street in Carrickfergus.

Chief executive Robin Stewart said: "We've always remained loyal to our Carrickfergus roots.

"The Kelly's Coal building has been a landmark in the town for over a century, so when the opportunity came up for us to rent this historic building and simultaneously launch our outlet store it was too good to pass up.

"We're extremely excited about this new venture and as a local company are proud to be supporting regeneration in the town."

The Kelly's Coal office was recently revamped in a restoration project with funds from the Carrickfergus Townscape Heritage Initiative supported by Heritage Lottery Funding and Mid and East Antrim Council.