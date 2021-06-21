CastleCourt close to revealing two ‘high-profile’ replacements for Debenhams

Debenhams in Belfast closed its doors in May. Pic: Stephen Hamilton.

The management team at Belfast’s CastleCourt shopping centre say they are close to completing an agreement with two high-profile tenants to take over the now vacant Debenhams unit.

Both tenants are independent of each other and will offer destination leisure activities, the shopping centre said in a statement.

A Proposal of Application Notice has now been submitted.

Belfast’s landmark Debenhams store closed down after 31 years last month.

In a written internal communication with all retailers in the centre, CastleCourt manager Leona Barr, said: “We are very pleased to let you know that we, our landlord and management teams have secured a new, multi-offer proposition as our new anchor tenant in the former Debenhams space which will see the introduction of an 80,000 sq. ft. destination leisure scheme to the centre.

“We are excited to share the details with you in the coming weeks after we finalise legal and planning documents.

“We are confident this is an exciting new scheme that will drive footfall and attract a new visitor to CastleCourt and all our retailers.”

CastleCourt reported a dramatic growth in sales last week as well as four new tenants who are already operational and more are to be confirmed.

Details of the new joint anchor tenants will be announced within a number of weeks.