CastleCourt: Four new stores to open in May and June

Four new retail outlets will open in CastleCourt over the next two months, bringing 48 new jobs to the Belfast shopping centre.

MINISO, which offers products from toys and tech to stationery, homeware, health and beauty, will open its first store in Northern Ireland at CastleCourt this Friday, creating up to 15 jobs.

Poundland opens its new shop the next day (Saturday, May 6), which will provide more than double the retail space of its previous unit.

Now at 18,000 sq ft, the outlet is situated on the ground floor of CastleCourt and the centre said this will create an additional 10 jobs on top of their current 15 staff.

The new superstore will bring new products and services not seen before within its range at CastleCourt including Pep & Co clothing and shoes, and a larger range of fresh groceries alongside frozen food lines.

The final opening this month on May 24, will see New Look return to CastleCourt with a ground-floor outlet, boasting up to 8,000 sq ft of fashion pieces and accessories.

Long-term tenant Exclusive Designs will take up the 8,000 sq ft unit vacated by Poundland and will open in June.

The furniture store operated by Danielle Maxwell will retain their five current staff and create three new roles as it moves to a space four times bigger than its previous outlet.

Leona Barr, centre manager at CastleCourt said: “After an exciting start to the year where we officially opened The Avenue cinema and brought a whole new hospitality and leisure offering to Belfast City Centre, we are delighted to bring even more news of our retail offering here at CastleCourt and create 48 new jobs in the process.

“MINISO is an incredibly exciting brand to welcome exclusively to CastleCourt in Northern Ireland. The store enjoys exclusive partnerships with so many well-loved brands such as Disney, Toy Store, Minions, Sanrio and We Bare Bears, and proudly collaborates with a team of international designers from China, Korea, Sweden and Denmark, amongst others, which brings an entirely unique proposition to Belfast.

“Poundland opens its all-new store on our ground floor bringing even more everyday essentials at value prices for our shoppers.

“We are thrilled to welcome New Look back to a prime retail space at the front of the Mall, taking up a unit left vacant by Debenhams and contributing to the continued regeneration of our on-street frontage.

“Finally, Exclusive Designs is quadrupling its retail space here, a testament to the growth of the business in recent years. The new store will create a whole new home from home for shoppers to browse the array of products, plus a collection designed by owner Danielle Maxwell. There will be plenty of inspiration in-store for our shoppers when it opens in June.”