Catch-22: Sports-led pub may have to turn off costly live TV football despite risk due to rising bills

For a pub popular for sports, it’s drastic to have to consider cancelling your BT and Sky subscriptions in order to stay open.

But that’s the dilemma facing Gerard Keenan (42) and his wife Sinead, who own Dan’s Bar in west Belfast and have six children aged three to 13.

Their last bill for one month’s electricity usage was triple what it used to be, and after investing some years ago in energy-saving measures like sensor lights, they’re now having to look at what other cuts they can make.

“We can’t save any more,” Gerard said. “We have all the sensor lights now and we turn off our lights in the morning and try to rely on daylight coming through the door instead.

“But after I got word the electricity bill would be so high, I said to Sinead we’d have to cancel our Sky and BT Sports, which cost us about £1,400 or £1,500 a month. But she said if we do that we’ll lose what tiny number of customers we have who rely on us to come and watch the football.”

He’s also awaiting a gas bill, with supplier SSE Airtricity announcing a 35.4% increase two weeks ago.

“Thankfully we haven’t had our gas on in a while because the weather’s been pretty good, so that’s not even worth thinking about right now,” he added.

The sense of anxiety about the future has spread to staff.

He explained: “We have a member of staff who’s been on maternity leave who’s now gotten another job because she was so fearful there wouldn’t be a job for her here. In her mind, she was watching everything that was going on and she was afraid, as she’d just had a baby.

“I was devastated, as we kept all our staff on during the pandemic.”

He said he felt more supported during Covid, when Stormont ministers participated in daily updates on restrictions.

“It’s not helping now that we don’t have anyone to help us,” he added.

“We had Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill who were there and trying to pacify everyone and say: ‘I know you had to close your business, but bear with us’.

“Somebody being at the forefront always made you breathe more easily, even though at the time we didn’t have any frickin’ money and the bank was taking any money that was going to our account.

“But we always found solace in the idea that someone was there and working hard. But now no one is doing anything and I don’t think that’s fair.”

Yet cash grants of the kind doled out during the pandemic won’t be enough now.

He feels the threat facing hospitality is more fundamental.

“That time we knew all along that we would get a chance to open and the grants etc were just a temporary Band-Aid,” he said.

“But this isn’t something that if someone fired money at us we would be OK. If someone could give us a grant for £5,000 or £10,000 now, that would be eaten up by bills within a few months.”

Some of the older children are picking up on the anxiety.

“I try my best to stay positive but the kids are saying: ‘Is everything OK, Daddy?’ The older ones know more and aren’t asking for things any more, and they’re even going round at night switching lights off.”

Drinking habits are also changing, with fewer customers about.

“The same punters aren’t coming in, and when they are they’re coming in for one or two drinks come the end of the night, instead of floating in three or four different parts of the day.

“It’s just a matter of holding on to what we have, which is why Sinead is so against getting rid of the Sky and BT Sports.”

He added: “But it’s going to have to be cancelled in order for us to survive, which is a problem in itself as we are a sports-driven pub.

“Who’s going to want to come back to Dan’s to watch the football whenever it isn’t even being shown?”