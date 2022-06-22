Caterpillar NI hits back over union’s claims company is providing £850 luxury hotel rooms to ‘strike breakers’ in pay dispute

Caterpillar has claimed it is protecting the “safety and wellbeing” of Northern Ireland employees, after a union criticised them for offering “strike breakers” hotel rooms costing up to £850 a night.

The company is currently locked in a dispute over pay, with strike action by workers at the Co Antrim site extending over the last several months.

Union members have previously stood in protest outside the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast claiming Caterpillar had been paying for “five-star luxury hotel rooms” for workers.

They also claimed after the protests, the company moved workers brought in from England to the Culloden Resort Hotel and Spa.

The union claimed this was the company – which has production sites at Springvale, Belfast and Larne - “burning through huge sums of money in an attempt to defeat its own workforce”.

In response to this claim, a Caterpillar spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph some union picketers had “chosen to engage Caterpillar employees outside of work”.

They said “adjustments” had been taken to “protect the safety and wellbeing of our employees”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Rather than pay fairly, Caterpillar is burning through huge sums of money in an attempt to defeat its own workforce.

“It beggars belief. Money that should be spent solving this dispute is instead being used to put up dozens of strike-breakers for weeks in luxury resort hotels.

“Unite’s members will continue their strike action for pay that is fair with the full backing of our union.”

In the full statement, the Caterpillar spokesperson added: “Caterpillar negotiated in good faith with Unite to reach a fair and balanced final agreement which would include a 9% wage increase effective April 1, 2022.

“The company believes industrial action should be avoided but is committed to maintaining operations at its facilities throughout the duration of the action.

“Unfortunately, some Unite picketers have chosen to engage Caterpillar employees outside of work.

“The actions of this group have been increasingly aggressive and have forced us to make adjustments to protect the safety and wellbeing of our employees.

“We respect Unite’s right to picket peacefully; however we will not accept behaviour that puts the safety of our employees at risk.”

Last year, Caterpillar set aside more than £20m in redundancy costs as it continued to drastically scale back operations at its manufacturing facility in Larne.

Caterpillar in Northern Ireland previously said up to 700 people would be made redundant from their Co Antrim facility under what it described as a restructuring away from manufacturing, with Unite union then describing the job losses as "devastating news" for the Caterpillar workforce.

Unite the Union has been contacted for a response.