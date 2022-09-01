Caterpillar warns that 83 jobs are under threat at Larne factory

US manufacturer Caterpillar has warned that 83 jobs are at risk at its plant in Larne, Co Antrim (Pic: Paul Faith/PA)

Caterpillar has announced that 83 jobs are under threat at its Larne manufacturing facility.

The company blamed a decreased demand in the UK for a type of electric generator set.

This means it’s “contemplating discontinuing the manufacture” of FG Wilson electric generator sets in Larne.

“If finalised, the decision would result in approximately 83 job reductions in Larne,” it said.

“This contemplation does not reflect on the dedicated efforts of our employees and we recognise this represents difficult news. We will consult on the intended actions with the appropriate representative groups.”

Caterpillar said it will use the consultation process to try to identify options such as redeployment “to minimise redundancies”.

"The company also intends to offer severance packages and outplacement services to impacted employees,” it added.

It’s claimed that the announcement is not as a result of recent industrial action or because of the impact of Brexit.

The local DUP MP Sammy Wilson said he has spoken to figures at the company and said he was “deeply disappointed” at the news.

“First and foremost, we think of those who are facing into the uncertainty of changing jobs after years of service in FG Wilson and then Caterpillar,” he said.

"I am deeply disappointed for them and their families.

“In recent months manufactures across East Antrim have been speaking of the labour shortages, therefore I am hopeful that many of these skilled workers will be able to find alternative employment. I want to work with the local agencies to help in any way with facilitating people to transition and find new roles.

“These sites once employed 3000 people, yet Caterpillar’s workforce has now reduced to around 800. Given the site size and the numbers now working there, I have raised the sustainability of the site and I am seeking further assurances on this aspect.

“This reduction, I have been assured, is not a case of relocating work but rather this was a discontinuation of the line for this model of generator.”

In July, months of strike action at both Caterpillar sites ended after the company made a direct pay offer to employees after failing to reach agreement with trade union Unite.

Caterpillar said it had offered a 9% salary increase along with a lump sum equal to 2.6% of wages.

The move was criticised by George Brash, Unite regional officer, who described it as “a direct attack on the trade union”.

“This afternoon’s announcement by Caterpillar bosses came out of the blue and represents another bitter blow for workers in the Larne area. Workers at Caterpillar now face the threat of losing their livelihoods in the middle of the worst cost of living crisis in decades,” he added.

"If it is genuinely a case of declining sales of a particular small model of generator, the company should use its profits to establishing new production lines at Larne and safeguard rather than make redundant workers who are at the root of that success.

“Unite will be entering the consultation negotiations with management next Monday with a view to making the case against redundancy, and failing that, seeking to mitigate the number and impact of any redundancies on our members.”