Caterpillar workers end strike after firm bypassed union to offer pay deal

Caterpillar employees have accepted a pay rise offer from the company, bringing an end to strike action at both sites in Northern Ireland.

The deal was made directly to staff after the manufacturing firm failed to reach agreement with trade union Unite.

The company described the response to its offer as "strong and favourable".

“We are pleased the union has cancelled its additional weeks of industrial action and look forward to welcoming everyone back to work,” it said in a statement issued on Monday.

“We have received a strong and favourable response to the company’s direct offer and look forward to welcoming everyone back to work.”

Workers in Larne and Belfast have been on strike since April.

But last week, Caterpillar reached out to the workforce directly warning the deal was its final offer after 14 months of talks failed to lead to a resolution.

The company stressed it was not trying to de-recognise the union.

"We are not walking away from our relationship with the union and remain committed to collective bargaining procedures for future terms and conditions," it said in a letter to staff.

It proposed a 9% base salary increase effective from 1 April 2022 and a one-time lump sum equal to 2.6% of wages earned from 1 April 2021 to 1 April 2022.

An annual opportunity to cash in up to two days of leave was is also included in the package.

Last week, George Brash, Unite regional officer, described the move as "a direct attack on the trade union".