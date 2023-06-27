Causeway council’s push to find more firms for NI’s only enterprise zone

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has embarked on a push to find occupants for Northern Ireland’s only enterprise zone located in Coleraine.

The project was announced by then Chancellor George Osborne in 2014, which was part of a Conservative policy to attract investment to regions by creating favourable business conditions in designated zones.

The 20-acre Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus (ALEC) was opened on land formerly owned by Ulster University in 2017 but Prescient Data Centre remains its only tenant, taking up eight acres.

A BBC NI report in 2021 said the campus had cost the council £3m since 2015, including buying the site and connecting up utilities.

Now commercial property agents NRE has said it has been instructed for the first time to seek ‘expressions of interest’ for the remaining space.

Director Colin McAleese said it was aiming for companies in sectors “which will benefit most from the enterprise campus and will deliver most benefit to the area’s proposition”.

Target sectors are computing, programming and cyber security, pharma, financial institutions, gaming, film and TV production, and life sciences.

He said the preference was for a single tenant, but that the land could be sub-divided if necessary.

A spokesman for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, which is responsible for the site, said: “Council’s prime objective in providing this investment opportunity is to secure quality development that brings this site into viable and sustainable economic use, with appropriate digital and creative development schemes that are in accordance with our vision and the area plan supporting prosperity, economic development and job creation.”

He said the zone had secured £20m in investment from Prescient Data Centre when it signed up as anchor tenant.

“Council continues to promote the remaining 12-acre site to prospective businesses, investors, developers,” he said.

The Department for the Economy confirmed that the council was responsible for marketing the property as landowners.

“The department’s role is to ensure that the ALEC is developed by the council in a way which will attract capital intensive companies.”