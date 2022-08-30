Cavan-based renewable energy advisory firm Galetech has acquired Co Antrim’s Precision Gear Company in a move that is set to extend the life of its current turbine fleet.

Precision Gear Company, based in Toomebridge, currently specialises in the international collection, maintenance and refurbishment of gearboxes. Gearboxes are the most expensive component in a turbine and are also the most difficult part to repair.

Following the acquisition, Precision Gear Company will become Optigear.

The company, which was previously owned by Macrete Ireland, will continue to serve its clients in the European and UK wind, rail, marine and mining sectors.

It will also work closely with another of Galetech’s companies, Optienergy which offers operation and maintenance services to the renewable industry.

The deal will also see the newly formed Optigear offer management and storage of turbine components.

Galetech has also unveiled plans for a renewable components hub.