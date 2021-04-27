Cecilia Ronan, head of Citibank Europe: 'Sometimes life takes you in a different direction...'

Cecilia Ronan, head of Citibank Europe, tells Fearghal O'Connor about learning from adversity

The last time Cecilia Ronan was on a plane was in February 2020, flying from Budapest to Dublin. The flight stands out for another reason too. She had just got word of her appointment as chief executive of Citibank Europe - a role that would see her take responsibility for leading 11,000 employees across 22 countries.