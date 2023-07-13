Celebrated Belfast gay nightspot Maverick applies to add rooftop bar

It’s one of the most celebrated gay bars in Belfast and now The Maverick is reaching for greater heights with plans for a rooftop bar.

Owner John McElhatton has applied for planning permission from Belfast City Council for extensions to the first and second storey of the venue, as well as for a rooftop bar and other alterations. His move was first revealed by the Irish News.

According to the plans lodged on the Department for Infrastructure’s planning portal, GMR Architects has been appointed to work on the project.

The Maverick, on the corner of Donegall Street and Union Street, opened in 2013. It’s now a popular night-time venue known for “cabaret and craic” nights featuring drag queens such as Onya Becks and Chrissy Toxicity.

Mr McElhatton previously operated traditional pub The Front Page on the site, pulling in drinkers from the nearby offices of the Irish News, Belfast Telegraph and News Letter.

Its location on Donegall Street had meant it became known as Belfast’s Fleet Street, although all three have now left the area.

The Irish News was the last of the three newspapers to depart, upping sticks this year for a new home on Fountain Street.

The locality’s closeness to the new Ulster University campus means it’s now the site of several blocks of student accommodation. The old Irish News offices were bought by Ulster University.

But, in a nod to the old days, The Maverick building includes a small pub called The Reporter and is decorated with pictures of distinguished journalists from over the years.

If planning permission is obtained for The Maverick, it will mark another milestone in the area’s more recent status as a centre for gay nightlife.

Belfast’s most famous gay venue is Kremlin on Donegall Street, which opened in 1999. The complex also includes Union Street Bar and The Shoe Factory Social Club.

Kremlin went on the market in 2014 for £3m and is now owned by Anthea Wilson of Anthology.