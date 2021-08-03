Centra owner Musgrave to challenge Visa and Mastercard

The owner of the Centra, SuperValu and Mace retail brands, Musgrave Group, is joining in a legal battle against Visa and Mastercard for charging fees that have been ruled are in breach of UK and EU competition laws.

The franchise owners join many of the UK’s biggest retailers who have already lodged substantial claims against the financial firm’s global schemes.

Sainsbury’s and others were previously being awarded over £69m at the Court of Appeal.

In June 2020, the UK Supreme Court handed victory to a group of other retailers who were involved in a long-running dispute with Mastercard and Visa Europe. It found that the multilateral interchange fees (MIFs) set by both card companies and charged by institutions that issue debit/credit cards to customers, restrict competition.

Morgan Lewis scored the landmark victory in the UK Supreme Court for Sainsbury’s. Both Mastercard and Visa appealed the ruling, but it was upheld.

That legal process has now paved the way for many other retailers to follow suit with Musgrave Group, which is headed by Noel Keeley, embarking on the same journey.

The business, which has around 100 Centra stores and almost 40 SuperValu stores in Northern Ireland, is believed to have told its retail franchise partners that it is seeking compensation from the two card companies for the fees.

The Irish Times reported that Musgrave is opting to take the claim in the UK courts where it believes a win will be easier. According to the newspaper, it has told its partners: “There will be no upfront costs for joining the claim, or costs if the claim is not successful in achieving a settlement. However, all parties to this class action will pay fees in line with those agreed with both CMSPI (payment specialists) and Stephenson Harwood (law firm) in the event of a successful claim.”

Henderson Group, Northern Ireland’s other major convenience retailer behind the Spar, EuroSpar and Vivo brands did not comment on whether it too would join the legal action.