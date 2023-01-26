Chairperson of embattled Invest NI ‘won’t seek extension of appointment’

The chairperson of Invest NI has said she will not be seeking an extension in her post, weeks after the economic development agency was subjected to a scathing review.

Rose Mary Stalker said that she had decided to “pass on the baton” when an extension to her tenure finishes on January 31.

Her role at Invest NI was critiqued by Sir Michael Lyons, who said the chairperson had taken on aspects of an executive position.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he called leadership “a headline problem” for Invest NI, which is currently also recruiting a permanent chief executive.

Ms Stalker said today: “The recently published independent review provides a pathway for the change necessary to reset and refocus Invest NI. I welcome the recommendations contained within it and, indeed, the board has already been working on many of them.

“However, it will take time to fully engage and refocus the whole organisation and it is important that the incoming chair has the scope and tenure to take full ownership of the process, working together with the department and stakeholders.

“In light of this and having served for nearly 11 years as both a board member and latterly as chair, and with my extended term coming to a natural close at end of January, I have decided that it is time to pass on the baton.

“It has been my pleasure to serve on the Invest NI board, and to lead it through the initial stages of a strategic transformation of Invest NI.

“I wish to thank board colleagues, past and present, and Invest NI staff for their hard work and dedication throughout my tenure.”

She praised staff for their “inspiration” commitment to economic development. "I wish the team the greatest of success as Invest NI enters a new stage in its pivotal role as the economic development agency for Northern Ireland.”

The Department for the Economy said it will now start the process to appoint a new chairperson, though an interim appointment is to be made.

Sir Michael Lyons told the Belfast Telegraph earlier this month that the fact that the chairperson had assumed aspects of an executive role was “not a secret we’ve found”.

"What we’ve tried to do is give a balanced view of what might explain that move to a more executive role.

"It’s not to be defended but may be down to actually frustration at a lack of transparency, lack of responsiveness at the agency.

"Probably deep-seated and longstanding problems have led the chair to be inappropriately involved in detail and executive decisions and that’s in turn disempowered many of the senior managers.”

DfE thanked Ms Stalker for her dedication as a board member from 2012 to 2019, and as chairperson between 2019 and 2022.

Her term as chairperson ran out at the end of July last year, before it was extended to the end of this month as the review was taking place.

In its response to the review, Invest NI acknowledged divisions among its leadership. It said: “Driving transformational change, new emerging policy direction and ambiguity on roles and responsibilities has led to challenges on priorities, and divisions amongst leadership.

"We accept this and with DfE will urgently reshape and refocus leadership so that we can drive forward the necessary change with clarity and unity, and rebuilt confidence.”

The review highlighted 17 areas in total in which the agency needed to improve, including leadership, governance, sub-regional partnerships and its portfolio of programmes.