Challenge continues for homeowners and buyers in NI with interest rate hike to 5.25%

Northern Ireland’s housing market is expected to be dampened by the latest interest rate hike to a 15-year high of 5.25% (photo credit: Paul Faith/PA Wire)

Campaigners from Positive Money demonstrate outside the Bank of England in London, against the rises in interest rates amid the cost of living crisis. They are demanding the government introduce a windfall tax on bank profits.

Households can expect an unsettled mortgage market and further dampening of housing sales in Northern Ireland after the latest interest rate increase , according to a real estate expert.

Buyer enquiries were already in marked decline here in the last quarter before Thursday’s decision by the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to increase its base rate by 0.25 percentage points to a 15-year high of 5.25%, said Dr Michael McCord of Ulster University.

And its decision, aimed at reducing inflation from 7.9% in June to its target of 2%, “whilst not unexpected, is perilously close to pushing the economy into recession,” said Dr McCord.

Purchaser affordability has already been impacted by lenders withdrawing and repricing mortgage products over the past few months, said Dr McCord.

“So, today’s further increase will invariably pile more pressure on existing borrowers, particularly those who are on tracker rate mortgages, and those looking to refinance when their current mortgage is up for renewal,” he said.

With enquiries already in “marked decline” in the NI housing market in the last quarter, today’s hike and further increases forecast this year are likely to further spook potential buyers.

“House prices in NI have remained resilient up to now,” said Dr McCord. “However, it is difficult to see how they will hold over the next six months. That said, I envisage that any price correction is likely to be moderate with demand-supply imbalance continuing to be a factor in prices remaining stagnant.”

Read more Bank of England hikes interest rates for 14th time in a row

Colleague Gareth Hetherington, director of UU’s Economic Policy Centre, also believes MPC is walking a tightrope with further increases.

“The Bank of England’s main objective is to reduce inflation to 2% but avoid a more severe recession than necessary to achieve that outcome, known as the soft landing,” said Mr Hetherington. “This is going to be very difficult to pull off.”

There is usually a 12-to-18-month lag between interest rate hikes and the impact feeding through to the economy as fixed-rate packages come to an end, he said.

“So, in effect, the MPC are raising rates today because they believe that upward inflationary pressures will still be a problem next year.”

MPC voted 6-3 for the 0.25pp increase, with two members opting for +0.5pp and one for maintaining the rate at 5%, pointing to further rate rises in coming meetings, said Mr Hetherington.

“The markets also have a similar view, with rates peaking at just over 6% and averaging 5.5% over the next three years,” he said.

Northern Ireland’s housing market is expected to be dampened by the latest interest rate hike to a 15-year high of 5.25% (photo credit: Paul Faith/PA Wire)

Economic conditions remain challenging for households and businesses alike, said CBI Northern Ireland director Angela McGowan, with wage inflation sitting around 7%.

“For firms, the cost of inputs is a third higher than pre-pandemic, the labour market remains very tight driving up wage and recruitment costs, and demand is sluggish,” said Ms McGowan.

“To drive up growth and living standards in the UK without generating inflation, we need investment to increase the productive capacity of the economy.

“Improvements in the tax and regulatory system, as recommended in our recently published tax roadmap and green growth reports, can provide a platform for transforming the UK economy.”

Advice NI is highlighting its free, confidential support service for both households and businesses facing financial difficulties.

The charity has dealt with over 4,100 cases of household personal debt in the last 12 months, managing over £34.3m in more than 7,700 agreements.

It is particularly worried about the impact on social security benefits claimants, with many lower-income households reliant on the Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI) scheme to make ends meet.

Intended for home repair and improvement loans, SMI is currently calculated against an interest rate of 2.65%, well below the rates households on variable rates or coming out of fixed rates will face.

Sinead Campbell, head of money, debt and quality at Advice NI, said: “We know more people will turn to credit to ease financial pressure during this time; however, this will only add more stress in the longer term.

“Advice NI is here to ensure that no one is left feeling alone, overwhelmed or unsupported during these challenging times."

While citing market forecasts pricing in two more rate increases by the end of the year, RBC Brewin Dolphin offers a potentially sunnier outlook.

Emily Waterworth, investment manager at the wealth management firm’s Belfast office, said: “The inflation backdrop in the US and the Eurozone has improved meaningfully.

“While UK inflation remains an outlier at the moment, there is no reason to believe why the UK won’t follow the disinflationary path of other major economies.

“For households with floating rate mortgages, they will be immediately hit by higher mortgage costs. For those with fixed mortgages, swap rates (which fixed rate mortgages are priced off) have actually fallen as bets of the level of peak rates have subsided. If the inflation outlook continues to brighten, there will be good news for millions of households.”

Advice NI’s freephone helpline is open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday on 0800 915 4604, or visit adviceni.net