Challenges for blind customers 'now worse' due to Covid social distancing measures: Charity

The Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland has been commended by a charity for circulating guidance on coping with sight loss.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People said that by circulating its practice guidance to its 6,000 members, the FSB was helping the 55,600 people living with sight loss in Northern Ireland.

The guidance highlights the extreme difficulties facing blind and partially sighted people living in Northern Ireland - made worse by social distancing requirements.

RNIB said it's trying to raise awareness of how businesses can be more aware about catering for the needs of their customers and colleagues with sight loss.

Dr Jacqueline Witherow of the RNIB said social distancing had been a tremendous challenge for people with sight loss, with two-thirds of blind and partially sighted people saying that they feel less independent since lockdown.