Challenging economic conditions dent turnover and profits for Donnelly Group

A Northern Ireland vehicle dealership has reported a satisfactory financial performance despite a decrease in both its turnover and pre-tax profits.

Donnelly Group, based in Dunganoon, saw its turnover fall by 5% to £264.4m in the year ending December 31, 2022.

And pre-tax profits fell by 10% to £5.3m over the same period for the group, which lays claims to the title of Northern Ireland’s largest independent family-owned new and used vehicle dealership.

But company directors said they were satisfied with the company’s financial performance in an environment of supply chain disruption and a cost-of-living crisis.

Dave Sheeran, managing director at Donnelly Group, said: “Despite challenging economic conditions impacting on consumer demand and continued supply chain disruption in the delivery of new vehicles across all manufacturers and consequentially the availability of used vehicle stock, the directors are entirely satisfied with the performance of the company across 2022.

“The automotive industry is in the midst of significant change given the transition from petrol and diesel engines to hybrid and electric vehicles. This is challenging for consumers, particularly in Northern Ireland where the charging infrastructure is not at a level required to support the new technology.

“Nevertheless, the company is well positioned for future growth and remains committed to its strategic plan. We are confident that the firm will continue to evolve and expand within the changing automotive sector.”

The group has nine showrooms across Northern Ireland representing 18 manufacturers and employing a team of more than 500 staff.

It partners with 18 vehicle manufacturers including Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Renault, Vauxhall and Volkswagen selling both new and used cars, vans and pickups from its nine locations across Northern Ireland.