Challenging economic outlook stifling all-Ireland investment in sustainability

Nearly half of businesses on the island of Ireland plan to spend less on sustainability this year due to concerns about the current economic outlook, new research has found.

Expleo, a global engineering, technology and consulting service provider with a base in Belfast, published the research today in its Business Transformation Index (BTI) 2023 Ireland Spotlight report.

It found 49% of enterprises will spend less on sustainability initiatives in the next 12 months, compared to the previous year, despite 84% of business leaders believing their organisation could do more to make their IT infrastructure and projects more environmentally friendly.

Expleo, which surveyed 141 business leaders in medium to large-sized enterprises in Ireland, also found the proportion reporting clear plans to help Ireland to meet its decarbonisation targets has gone down from 90% to 80%.

Just 22% of business leaders surveyed on the island of Ireland said they are focusing on climate action as part of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, versus 37% globally.

Rob McConnell, head of Expleo NI, said: “Businesses in Northern Ireland have been doing admirable work to become more sustainable themselves, while helping others to do so, too.

“In our own work, we have seen sustainability becoming one of the key drivers of business transformation, so it is concerning that businesses are looking to reduce their spend on sustainability in the next 12 months.

“While we are all aware of the short-term challenges facing organisations today, businesses must ensure that they do not lose focus on the bigger picture.

“Adapting green practices and operating as sustainably as possible may require initial investment, which can of course be daunting, but in the long run – in addition to the ultimate goal of protecting our planet – it drives business, saves money and promotes innovation. Being at the forefront of this movement will benefit businesses long into the future.”

The survey also found while 49% believe a focus on sustainability is a strong catalyst for innovation, 35% believe focusing too much on sustainability will limit their organisation’s ability to innovate.

In the island of Ireland, 54% versus 41% globally reported losing customers due to dissatisfaction with their sustainability performance last year.

And 47% of businesses said that they themselves had stopped working with suppliers or customers who were not meeting their sustainability expectations.

The average business is currently offsetting 43% of the carbon footprint of their technologies and IT infrastructure, and the average enterprise in Ireland will spend £1.2m on such offsetting measures over the coming year.

Other sustainability initiatives medium to large-sized businesses are pursuing, meanwhile, include developing more environmentally sustainable products and services (53%) and using technology to monitor and reduce wastage (45%).

Of those surveyed, 45% are using renewable energy sources to power facilities and technologies and 43% are sourcing from environmentally responsible technology suppliers and partners.

Looking to the future, the most common plans of action amongst those surveyed included mapping out a Net Zero future for their company (58%) and shifting to a circular business model (57%).