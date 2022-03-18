Chancellor must cut duty on fuel and ease burden of cost of living crisis, says Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was urged to ease the pressure on public pockets as the cost of living crisis deepens and petrol prices continue to rise.

Oil prices surged immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but declined last week, leading to a cut in wholesale costs.

However, apart from a slight fall in the highest sum recorded for diesel here, the cost of fuel at the pumps is still high.

According to a survey of prices by the NI Consumer Council, the highest price charged for diesel in Northern Ireland has fallen by 4p a litre in the last week.

According to its survey of 27 towns, last week the highest recorded price of diesel was in Craigavon, costing 186.9p per litre.

This week, however, the highest price of diesel in local forecourts was in Ballyclare at 182.9p per litre.

The lowest price for diesel has risen by 10p, however – from 152.9p per litre in Coleraine to 162.9p recorded in Limavady this week.

Over the past week, the lowest petrol price for petrol was up by seven pence, from 147.9p to 154.9p per litre, both recorded in Carrickfergus.

The highest petrol prices have only increased slightly, by a mere 0.1p, from 170.9p to 171p per litre, both in Londonderry.

Motoring organisation the AA said that on Wednesday, average pump prices across the UK were recorded at 165.40p a litre for petrol and 176.76p for diesel.

It said that at the start of this week, petrol in Northern Ireland was costing 163p per litre, and diesel 173.3p. In contrast, last month petrol had been 144.8p, and diesel 147.9p.

The AA said that as a rule of thumb, there was usually a 10 to 14 day delay between oil price changes and a reaction at the pumps.

The AA said that Northern Ireland had lost its former claim of having the cheapest pump prices in the UK, and was instead now dearer for petrol than Scotland, Wales and the North East of England.

And its average price for diesel was higher than in Scotland, Wales, the North East, East Midlands and East Anglia.

East Antrim Alliance Party MLA Stewart Dickson said that even though the price of crude oil had fallen, people were still having to struggle to make ends meet.

“I’m concerned for the people for whom getting to work has become more expensive and the cost of heating their homes and putting food on the table is more expensive.

“Many people’s disposable income is going very fast, and in fact, they have no disposable income and the spending of their weekly income is planned down to the last penny.”

He called on Mr Sunak to take measures to ease the impact of rising costs in next week’s Spring Statement, including cutting fuel duty from its present 58p per litre.

“There are things he should do, like putting back the weekly £20 in Universal Credit uplift, and he could also follow what the Republic has done by reducing the duty on fuel. That would make things a bit easier for the public’s pocket.

“All of this shows the global nature of how prices are affected. On Tuesday, crude oil dropped in price for the first time since the invasion to below $100 a barrel because demand has fallen as there’s a coronavirus lockdown in China.

“But how long that will last for, who knows. One of the US President’s spokesmen said that prices rocket but feathers fall, and that’s what we’re seeing around the world.”

He said many workers who relied on their cars for work, such as health care workers, were no longer adequately compensated for petrol because the rate paid by employers wasn’t keeping up with real increases.