Chancellor will bid to clear up furlough extension confusion

Statement: Rishi Sunak is to lay out what help is available in Commons today

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is to make a statement in the House of Commons today on support for businesses hit by further coronavirus restrictions, including the extension of the furlough scheme.

The Government scheme covering 80% of the monthly wages of employees whose jobs are affected by lockdown had already been extended by one month after a new shutdown began in England last night.

But the Prime Minister came under fire for waiting on a lockdown in England to extend furlough beyond December - despite pleas for more help for firms in the devolved regions hit by earlier restrictions.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford asked Boris Johnson yesterday if he would confirm that Scotland would receive additional money and if he would write to Holyrood to confirm that access to the furlough scheme would be available if required.

Mr Johnson told him that the Chancellor "will be making a general statement... about all the support, all the provisions that we are making for this latest phase to tackle the autumn surge of coronavirus".

"And we're going to support people in Scotland and throughout the UK during this crisis," he added.

He was pushed further for a "clear, unequivocal yes" by SNP MP Drew Hendry.

Mr Johnson said: "I really think... yes... I don't know how to exhaust my affirmative vocabulary any further. They won't take yes for an answer." Before the PM's statement, Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Louise Haigh asked Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to confirm if businesses here will "receive the full backing of the 80% furlough scheme, should they extend or reintroduce restrictions?".

She said uncertainty on the subject "reflects the complete contempt" with which the Government treats the devolved administrations. Mr Lewis said: "Obviously the furlough scheme that's been in place, the 80% runs and has run until the end of October. The Government has announced that extension, so it continues for those businesses that need it through to December 2.

"The Treasury has said, and been very clear about this, both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, we will keep these things under review because we want to make sure that we get the support there for people that need it. I think our track record has shown that we have done that.

"We continue to do that and we'll continue to make sure that support is there for people across Northern Ireland and the businesses that need it."

Stormont's Department for the Economy said "the minister Diane Dodds and the Executive as a whole have been very clear in their calls for an extension of the furlough scheme and the self-employed scheme while the spread of the virus continues to impair the ability of businesses to trade and the ability of people to work".