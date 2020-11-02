Chanelle McCoy in talks with Republic's HSE over Covid testing kit

Chanelle McCoy, the former Dragons Den investor and founder of Chanelle McCoy Health, has said she could deliver five million Covid-19 antigen testing kits into the Irish Republic within three weeks.

The former director of Chanelle Medical was speaking upon the launch of three new Covid-19 related products she has brought to the Republic, including accredited antigen testing kits, antibody testing kits and a mobile health passport application. McCoy has partnered with healthcare product distributor Vida Care, which is headed by Conor Kelly, with the new products.

McCoy - who is married to former Co Antrim champion jockey, Sir AP McCoy - said she had discussions with the Irish health service HSE and could produce over one million kits in a day.

"I don't care where the Irish Government gets their kits so long as they are accredited and are accurate," she said. "For me, I am 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, I'm Irish, and I am in a position to provide very high-quality kits to the Irish Government. We could have five million kits delivered into Ireland within three weeks.

"These kits are manufactured in an FDA approved US facility. Public Health England has approved three antigen kits, and we are one of those three. We have full CE marking from Germany.

"We are in discussions with the HSE (Health Service Executive)."

McCoy said the Covid-19 products would also be aimed at the corporate market in the Repulic. She hopes that these products could be utilized to help businesses reopen with more comfort. "We want to encourage companies to put in place a testing regime," she said.

The Covid-19 mobile health application McCoy and Vidacare are bringing to the Irish market is the V-Health Passport developed by VST Enterprise.

The passport will see health professionals enter the status of an individual's Covid-19 test results as well as whether they have antibodies.