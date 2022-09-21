Channel 4 ‘rethink’ welcomed by NI TV chief

The head of one of Northern Ireland’s best-known independent TV companies has welcomed signals that the new Culture Secretary may backtrack on selling Channel 4.

Michelle Donelan said the government is re-examining the "business case" to make sure "we still agree with that decision". The decision to take Channel 4 out of public ownership was announced under the tenure of Ms Donelan's predecessor Nadine Dorries.

TV production companies in Northern Ireland, many of whom depend on Channel 4 for revenue, have said they are opposed to privatisation. Its model has been to commission programmes from outside companies, though that would change if it was sold.

Jannine Waddell, of Waddell Media in Co Down, said: “Obviously a U-turn on privatisation would be the best outcome for the independent production sector in Northern Ireland.”

Waddell Media has been commissioned to produce a second series of Britain's Most Expensive Houses for Channel 4.