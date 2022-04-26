Charging points for electric vehicles on their way across 350 locations in Northern Ireland with £20m investment

Weev says infrastructure will be installed in locations like car parks

Belfast-based start-up Weev plans to spend £20m on a network of public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at 350 locations in Northern Ireland.

The company says it has attracted private investment for the planned network of 1,500 charging points, including at six fast charging sites where it is promised drivers will be able to fully top up their vehicles in less than 20 minutes.

Weev, incorporated earlier this year, is a spin-off of the b4b Group, an established information technology and telecoms company headed by Thomas O'Hagan and Dominic Kearns, both directors of the new venture.

It is planned to complete the roll out of the charging stations by the end of 2024 with the first in place later this year. The investment was welcomed by electric car advocates.

This investment will help address the lack of charging infrastructure in Northern Ireland, according to the company, adding that Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon recently flagged the lack of commercial operators in the space.

“With the current situation around fuel prices, consumers are now thinking seriously about the switch to an EV, but they need to make that switch knowing that their charging requirements will be met should they need it on any given journey," Mr O’Hagan said.

"Our roll out has just commenced and we plan to have the first users on our network by mid-2022.

"In total by the end of 2024, we expect to have completed with the installation of a network of 1,500 charging points operational in strategic locations across Northern Ireland.”

Mark McCall of the Electric Vehicle Association Northern Ireland (EVANI) said: “We have been lobbying to create an environment that was investible for commercial operators to bring new public charging infrastructure to Northern Ireland. We are delighted that Weev has stepped forward to help make this happen.

“EV drivers in Northern Ireland have been crying out for action and we are really looking forward to seeing the progress the company makes with its planned roll-out.”

also offer EV-managed fleet solutions and leasing.Charging points will be available in convenient locations such as car parks, Weev said. It will