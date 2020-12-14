Charity duet: Ulster Bank in pair-up with rock band Dea Matrona

Belfast rock band Dea Matrona will feature in a special virtual gig in a partnership with Ulster Bank Northern Ireland to help raise funds for and awareness of local food banks.

The trio will perform in the first of a series of virtual concerts organised by the bank called The Notes.

Inspired by the street performers which feature on Ulster Bank's new £20 note design, the gig will also support the bank's partnership with The Trussell Trust and its network of 22 NI food banks.

Audiences can watch the virtual gig - which is being recorded at Belfast's Limelight - free of charge tomorrow at 8pm on the band's YouTube channel. Viewers will be invited to make a small donation to the Trussell Trust.

The 40-minute gig will see the band, which counts classic rock bands such as Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin and The Beatles as influences, play some of their own material as well as popular covers.

Siblings Mollie (21) and Mamie McGinn (17) - alongside their friend Orlaith Forsythe (20) - formed Dea Matrona in Belfast in 2018. They shot to prominence with a series of impressive street performances in Belfast that went viral on social media and drew praise from world-leading musicians.

Ulster Bank has partnered with the Trussell Trust to help its network of 22 Northern Ireland food banks provide emergency support this winter.

Terry Robb, Ulster Bank head of personal banking, said: "The Trussell Trust does some fantastic work and we hope the gig helps raise awareness of their good deeds, and raises some additional money for the charity. Food banks have a really important role to play this winter and beyond."

The Trussell Trust is working towards a future where everyone has enough money for the essentials, and supports a network of food banks providing emergency food and support to people in crisis.

In addition to financial support, the partnership will also see Ulster Bank team members work with food banks.