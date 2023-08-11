Chef Michael Deane shuts Belfast venue after proposed rent rise

Chef Michael Deane is shutting his Lisburn Road restaurant in south Belfast following an “unsustainable” rent hike, his company has announced.

Deanes said it was a “strategic business move” by the company after its lease had expired at the casual dining Deane and Decano premises.

The business said: “The decision has enabled an overall review… and an opportunity to reimagine and reshape the Deanes offering and includes plans to expand the current city centre business to reflect changing customer demands across the hospitality industry.”

Michael Deane said: “Throughout our past 26 years in business in Belfast we have had to be agile in our response to the demands of our customers and to market influences. Thankfully this has underpinned the sustainability and success of our business throughout all that time.

“Right now the circumstances require progressive thinking and decisiveness: and so, we have come to the conclusion that it’s in the best interests of the continued success of the business not to renew this lease on the Lisburn Road and focus our energies on further developing the dining experience at our Howard Street premises in the city centre as well as our restaurant and Bar, Deanes At Queens in the University Quarter.”

The move will leave the company with Love Fish, Meat Locker and the Michelin-starred Eipic, all on Howard Street, and Deanes at Queen’s in south Belfast. Deanes Deli, on Bedford Street, did not reopen following the first lockdown in 2020.

The company added: “The owners would like to take the opportunity to thank their loyal Deane and Decano customers for their support over the years and look forward to continuing to welcome them at Deanes at Queen’s and the three restaurants at Deanes Howard Street.

“All existing staff from Deane and Decano have been offered alternative positions within the company.”