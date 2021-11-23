Childcare in crisis ... NI parents and providers struggle to make ends meet

Full-time cost for care hits £170 for one week

The childcare sector in Northern Ireland has reached crisis point, with both providers and parents struggling to make it viable, it has been warned.

Some 70% of childcare providers are making a loss or just breaking even, meaning they could be at risk of closure, while 28% of parents have said they're having difficulties meeting the huge cost of having someone look after their children.

The average cost of a full-time childcare place in Northern Ireland — at £170 a week — is now more than a third of the average household income, making it one of the highest figures in the western world.

Not only that, but three quarters of childcare providers here have reported that the pandemic has had a negative impact on them and their staff in terms of mental health and wellbeing.

The startling revelations, laid bare in the latest Employers for Childcare annual survey, has prompted the organisation to issue a warning that the sector is facing an imminent crisis.

It has subsequently called for urgent investment in childcare amid claims that, without it, costs will continue to increase for parents and the sector will be at risk of collapse.

Aoife Hamilton, head of charity services at Employers for Childcare, said the findings of this year’s report are the worst in over a decade.

“This is the most worrying picture yet,” she said.

“Childcare providers are facing unprecedented challenges in recruiting and retaining staff and meeting salaries, particularly with the increase announced to the National Living Wage, as well as rising food and energy costs and uncertainty over numbers and occupancy levels.

“This could impact on their ability to deliver the high-quality childcare that enables parents to work.”

Employers for Childcare said the average cost of a full-time childcare place in Northern Ireland is £170, or £186 per week for a day nursery, or £166 for a childminder.

Day nursery prices range from £120 to £245 per week, while childminders cost between £100 and £300.

The average weekly cost of a full-time childcare place is highest in Co Antrim at £174 and lowest in Co Tyrone at £150.

Families spend an average of £140 per week on childcare. It is the largest monthly bill — ahead of mortgage or rent — for a third of families, according to the research.

Over a quarter said they struggle to meet the costs of childcare, with 41% of parents regularly having to use savings, overdrafts, credit cards and even payday loans to pay for childcare,

Ms Hamilton described the government funding given to the sector during the pandemic as “a real lifeline” but said “much more is required”.

“We need to see long-term, strategic investment in this essential sector,” she said.

“Without it, costs are likely to continue to rise and the sector will be at risk of collapse meaning parents will be unable to work, our economic recovery will be held back and children will miss out on important developmental opportunities.”

Work on a new Northern Ireland childcare strategy is ongoing but won’t be ready before the end of this Assembly term.

Short term funding for the sector was announced last Friday — a new Temporary Closures Fund to cover Covid-related closures during October to December 2021 — but the charity said long-term, strategic investment is required.

Ms Hamilton called for the creation of a world-beating childcare strategy in Northern Ireland.

“There is now a not-to-be-missed opportunity for our Executive Ministers to show their commitment to creating a world-class childcare infrastructure that supports parents to work, aids the wider economy and society and critically, invests in the social and educational development of our children,” she said.

“Ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections we are calling on all of our elected representatives and candidates to listen to parents and childcare providers and to make sure childcare is a top priority for a new Executive”.

Ms Hamilton said that a third of parents aren’t currently getting assistance with the cost of childcare

“Although most working parents will be eligible for some financial support towards their childcare costs, a third of parents told us they are not claiming any help with their childcare,” she said.

“We would urge all parents, whatever their income level, to call our Family Benefits Advice Service on Freephone 0800 028 3008 and we can identify what is available for their family.”

Employers for Childcare received over 2,200 responses from parents and childcare providers to the Northern Ireland Childcare Survey 2021.

More than half of families (54%) reported challenges in accessing the formal childcare they need. On top of cost, were concerns over flexibility and accessibility.