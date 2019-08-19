Chinese firm BYD ponders investment in Wrightbus

Chinese vehicle giant BYD is considering investing in Wrightbus, in Ballymena, after it received an approach about the firm, according to reports.

The Co Antrim bus manufacturer, which employs 1,400 people, hired advisers to help it find investors after cashflow problems mounted up.

Now a report in the Daily Telegraph has said quoted BYD, saying that it’s monitoring investment opportunities in the UK. If a deal goes ahead Wrightbus would be the third major name in Northern Ireland manufacturing to draw investment from China, after both SDC Trailers and Thompson Aero in Craigavon were taken over by Chinese companies.

BYD makes rechargeable batteries as well as vehicles from trucks to forklifts, buses and battery-powered bicycles. It has supplied batteries to Scottish bus giant Alexander Dennis.

According to the Daily Telegraph, BYD Europe managing director Isbrand Ho said: “Wrightbus is an iconic company in Northern Ireland and the UK with talented and skilled people.

“We have also been working closely with the UK Government in helping to fulfil its zero emission ambitions, a process that started several years ago when Boris Johnson, now the the UK Prime Minister, was the mayor of London.

“We will continue to monitor all opportunities in the UK.”

Wrightbus and BYD have been asked for comment.