Choice Housing to build 800 social homes after securing £50m loan

A housing association said it has secured a £50m loan which will enable it to fund 800 new homes over the next two to three years.

Choice Housing is borrowing from The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC) through its Blend funding framework.

The interest rate is 2.14% fixed until April 2054, which Choice said provided stability to invest in its social housing while managing risks.

Choice has around 12,000 social homes in Northern Ireland and is to use the funding injection to build another 800.

Choice Group chief executive Michael McDonnell said the form of funding was a first for Northern Ireland.

“As a result of this arrangement, we were able to access the capital markets quickly and effectively and fixed our cost of long-term finance at historically low rates.

“The pandemic has impacted every sector across society and social housing is no exception and whilst our performance in terms of meeting our social homes targets has been good, particularly in maintaining a high level of service provision during the pandemic, multiple lockdowns has had an impact on our development plans.

Michael McDonnell

“We engaged with THFC to find a tailored, competitive financing solution that aligned with our wider business objectives but that ultimately provided us with the freedom to invest more in our social housing pipeline”.

Piers Williamson, chief executive of THFC, said the funding offered “a reliable deferred drawdown option, allowing our borrowers to take advantage of the current rates environment to meet future funding needs”.

Choice was advised by Savills Financial Consultants.