Cineworld in recruitment drive ahead of Belfast cinema opening in November

Chain will op a 13-screen complex at the Odyssey Pavilion

Cineworld is to open at Belfast's Odyssey Pavilion in November

Cineworld is recruiting ahead of its first outlet opening in Northern Ireland in November.

The leading cinema chain is opening a new 13-screen cinema in Belfast’s Odyssey Pavilion and a variety of positions are now open.

Roles include team leader and team member roles, as well as barista and supervisor positions at Lavazza, which will form part of the new cinema.

All roles are on either a part or full-time basis and are now open for applications.

Karen Hoskinson, Cineworld regional manager, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Northern Ireland’s first Cineworld to Belfast and generating career opportunities in the local area.

"Cineworld offers fantastic career prospects and is a brilliant company to work for, so we welcome those from the local area with a passion for film to apply online and find out more about the exciting opportunities available.”

For prospective employees, the link to apply online is www.cineworld.co.uk/careers with job openings currently live now.

For more updates on Cineworld Belfast visit the Cineworld Belfast Facebook page and for information on Cineworld Cinemas, please visit: www.cineworld.com