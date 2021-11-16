Cineworld to open new 13-screen cinema in Belfast’s Odyssey

Cineworld is due to open at the SSE arena in Belfast

Cineworld has announced a new 13-screen cinema is to open at the Odyssey complex in Titanic Quarter on December 10.

Work began to renovate the old Odyssey complex back in 2019, with the new cinema part of plans for the building including new restaurants and bars and the arrival of Hollywood Bowl.

Cineworld said their new screens will feature an IMAX Laser auditorium, a multi-sensory 4DX extreme cinema experience and ScreenX – a 270-degree wrap-around screen and the first to open in Northern Ireland.

The cinema also promised a wide range of food and drink options for those sitting back enjoying the latest blockbuster films.

Shauna Royle, Cineworld Belfast’s General Manager, said: “We are looking forward to opening our doors to movie fans on Friday 10 December.

“We have a great variety of screening formats, offering the most immersive cinema experience in Belfast. We look forward to sharing our love of film with Belfast soon”.

Giovanni Dolci, Chief Sales Officer, IMAX Corporation, added: “Cineworld has been a longstanding partner of IMAX and shares our passion for delivering the best premium entertainment experiences.

“Through our new IMAX theatre, we look forward to delivering audiences at the new Cineworld Belfast, the most immersive blockbuster moviegoing experience in the world.”

The complex in Belfast has been partially closed since the facelift began.

The existing mezzanine level will be rebuilt to accommodate new restaurants and bars along with an enhanced entrance to the SSE Arena as part of the redevelopment.