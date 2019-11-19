City of Derry Airport Loganair Manchester flights suspended

Loganair has suspended flights between Londonderry and Manchester less than six months after introducing the route.

There had been a daily service between the two cities since May but Loganair said flights will not run between January and May 2020, with the exception of some flights over Easter.

The Scottish airline apologised for the cancellation, blaming a drop-off in bookings after the new year. Customers which had a booking are being offered an alternative.

Commercial director Kay Ryan said: "Our forecasts indicate that bookings will be low over the post-new year period, so we’ve taken the decision to take a break on the route from January 5 until May 21, with the exception of some flights at Easter.

"We apologise for inconvenience to anyone who has already booked travel during this seasonal stop in the service.

"Customers who are affected are now being contacted and offered a full refund or a transfer to an alternative service to Manchester from either Belfast International or Belfast City."

The airline said no other Loganair flights from Derry are affected. It took over a route from London to Stansted in February after Flybmi collapsed.

It's a public service obligation route, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, which has been in place since 2017.

Earlier this month, it was revealed City of Derry Airport could close within two years if annual funding of £6million is not found to sustain it.

During a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's governance and strategic planning committee on November 5, councillors agreed to formally request financial assistance from central government in order to sustain the airport beyond March 31, 2021.

Beyond that date, however, it emerged around £6m each year would be needed to keep the Eglington airport operational.

A spokesperson from City of Derry Airport confirmed that Loganair's Manchester service will take a break from early January until May 2020 with the exception of Easter when there will be additional flights available.