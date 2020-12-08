Civica buys Belfast payroll firm HR Solutions in £13.2m deal

Public services software firm Civica has acquired the HR and payroll business of Equiniti Group plc in a £13.2m deal.

HR Solutions, which had been part of Equiniti's Paymaster division, is based at Airport Road West in Belfast and provides payroll to a range of major clients, including the NHS.

Last year it processed over £4bn of payments and issued nearly three million payslips.

The deal will expand Civica's presence locally, where it will now have 200 employees. It also extends the scale of its activity and brings it further into the health sector.

Civica, which has a Belfast base at Weavers Court, provides services to major public sector bodies here including the Department of Health, NI Direct and the PSNI. It also helped launch the Department of Health's CovidCareNI app, and worked on a new employee app for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

Civica said HR and payroll teams have faced "exceptional" demands this year, with the company responding to help customers implement new schemes, such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme in which government covered 80% of staff wages.

Civica NI managing director Mark Owens said: "The acquisition shows our commitment to continued investment in Northern Ireland and strengthens our capability to help customers ensure efficient and high-quality payroll activities.

"We look forward to supporting our customers across Northern Ireland's public services in delivering their people strategies using our innovative cloud software and solutions."

Guy Wakeley, Equiniti Group plc chief executive, said the deal gave HR Solutions an opportunity for the business to scale and grow. "We wish our colleagues the best of luck for the future."

Civica is one of the UK's largest software companies. In January The Appeals Service in Northern Ireland announced a £3.4m deal with Civica for the provision of an automated digital platform.

HR Solutions' other customers include Camden & Islington NHS Trust, South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, the Met Office and Scottish Parliament.

The deal was announced in a regulatory filing by Equiniti Group plc to the London Stock Exchange last week. It said: "The sale to Civica, a global leader in software for public services, reflects the board's strategic focus on core businesses and the reduction of leverage. The consideration for the transaction is £13.2m paid in cash and, in 2020, HR Solutions is expected to generate £5.9m revenue and £1.7m EBITDA."

The deal comes as HMRC warned that the extended version of the CJRS, which will last until the end of March, now has monthly deadlines.

HMRC said: "We're now at one week to go until the first deadline - employers must submit any November claims no later than December 14.

"CJRS claims must now be submitted within 14 calendar days after the month they relate to, unless this falls on a weekend in which case the deadline is the next weekday, and employers will need to remember to get their claims in on time."