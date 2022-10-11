Clanmil Housing Association raises £100m funding

Housing association Clanmil has raised £100m from UK and North American investors, helping fund projects employing nearly 1,000 construction workers.

The investment, described as a “landmark transaction”, has come from Aviva Investors in the UK, iA Financial Group in Canada and the US, and Pension Insurance Corporation in the UK.

Clanmil Housing said the funds would help in its target to add another 1,400 homes by 2026, as well as helping maintain existing housing.

It already provides 5,600 social and affordable homes around Northern Ireland for families and older people.

The funding will also enable Clanmil to access housing development grants from the Department for Communities, resulting in combined public and private funding of £200m.

Clanmil said the investment would generate up to 950 building jobs and support more than 1,450 associated jobs in the supply chain and wider economy in the next four years.

Carol McTaggart, Clanmil Housing Association group chief executive, said: “This money will allow us to deliver more great homes for people who need them, helping address the growing housing waiting list and strengthening communities by creating great places to live.”

Barclays Corporate Banking director Joanna McArdle added: “This is a landmark transaction not only for Clanmil but for NI plc, and it’s encouraging to see another Northern Ireland borrower access the international bond markets.”