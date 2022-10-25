Cleantech firm Lumenstream wins funding, which will create 12 new jobs

Cleantech company Lumenstream has raised £400,000 of seed investment in a funding round led by Techstart Ventures.

It’s the biggest seed investment generated by a Northern Irish cleantech company and will help create 12 new positions at the Belfast firm.

Lumenstream provides a ‘pay as you save’ platform, called LED Lighting, as a service to some of the world’s largest energy-consuming companies.

Its services are proving more popular as the global cost-of-living crisis hits businesses and consumers alike.

It’s the first time Lumenstream has taken seed investment. The funds will increase the remote project development team by 12.

Alistair Brown, founder and chief executive officer of Lumenstream, said the company was delighted to receive the seed investment and that the funding would “help us increase our customer base in the UK and further afield and put Lumenstream firmly on the cleantech map”.