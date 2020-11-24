Click and collect retail service during NI circuit breaker

It will be permitted to operate on an appointment-only basis from November 27.

It will be permitted to operate on an appointment-only basis from November 27.

Urgent engagement will take place with shopkeepers on strict arrangements under which such a service may continue.

Eligible businesses will still be able to access financial support schemes during this period.

The Executive has also agreed that places of worship may open for individual acts of worship, and that drive-in services would be permitted for the two-week period.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “The Executive is taking a balanced approach to implementing the circuit breaker restrictions which begin on Friday so that people can plan and prepare for Christmas in a safe and controlled way.

“Strict arrangements will be in place to limit contact with others.”

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said he was pleased ministers had responded positively to the industry’s calls.

“This is good news for many struggling retailers who face a difficult two-week circuit breaker and for consumers who are able to continue their Christmas shopping with more choice.”

“Increasing numbers of independent retailers are now offering a click and collect service and we urge shoppers to make a special effort to support them in these challenging few weeks.”

Church leaders across Northern Ireland had asked for permission to keep places of worship open for individual prayer.

Mrs Foster said: “This weekend sees the beginning of Advent and we have agreed that it is important that all places of worship can remain open for individual prayer.

“The Executive also confirmed that drive-in services are permitted.

“It is hoped that these small adjustments will help to maintain wellbeing and reduce pressure as we ask everyone to really dig deep and support the two week effort to bring down rates of infection.”

Ministers also confirmed that outdoor visitor attractions will be closed for the duration of the two weeks; and that self-catering accommodation will only be permitted to operate on a restricted basis, in line with arrangements in place for other accommodation providers, including hotels.

Another 79 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and a further 11 deaths recorded, the Department of Health said.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The Executive took a difficult but necessary decision last week to introduce two weeks of restrictions, from this Friday, to reduce the spread of coronavirus, save lives, and protect the health service and its workers from unimaginable pressure.

“We understand the implications of these restrictions, and have moved to urgently put in place a further £300 million support package for those affected.

“We have listened to views on a range of issues and agreed that retail businesses will be able to operate a click and collect service in a controlled manner that helps to ensure the safety of both customers and staff.”