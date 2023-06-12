Click Energy announces price decrease to match Energy Price Guarantee

Launching its report 'Warm, Safe, Connected,' the charity said that energy poverty affects people’s health. File photo

Click Energy has announced it will be maintaining the level of support customers have been receiving under the existing Energy Price Guarantee scheme.

The government's Energy Price Guarantee meant a typical household's annual gas and electricity bill has been £2,500, but this will expire on July 1.

This means that consumers in Northern Ireland will be facing increased bills.

Click Energy said it has decided to absorb this cost by decreasing its underlying tariff rates. This ensures that from July 1, customers will continue to pay the same rate as when the Energy Price Guarantee scheme was live.

These rates will also apply to new customers.

Click’s Managing Director, Andy Porter, explained the decision.

He said: “Managing volatility in the energy industry over the last couple of years has been a significant challenge.

Whilst the scheme has served as a great support mechanism for customers in Northern Ireland, the reality is that further households will plunge into fuel poverty now that the level of support is reducing to nil later this month.

Mr Porter continued: “We have taken the decision as a company to inherit this added cost as a thank you to our customers for their continued loyalty and support. We will also be extending this rate to new customers who join Click Energy.”